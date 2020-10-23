1/
Lawrence W. "Larry" Walker
Lawrence "Larry" W. Walker

Wausau - Lawrence "Larry" W. Walker, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1943 in Rhinelander, son of the late William and Florence (Holmes) Walker. On November 21, 1983 he married Sharon "Sheri" Bowen in Wausau. She survives.

Larry was a journeyman electrician prior becoming the Postmaster at the Irma Post Office. Some of his favorite pastimes included watching the Badgers, Packer and the Bucks, metal detecting and being a member of the American Legion in Wausau.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Walker, Wausau, his daughter, Robin, his sister-in-law, Jo (Ed) Gibeaut, Kenosha and a brother-in-law, Mike (Janet) Bowen, Minocqua and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ken Walker and a sister, Mina Zettler.

At Larry's request there will be no formal services at this time.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
