Leah PagelWausau - Leah J. Pagel, 96, passed away peacefully August 5th at Rennes Health and Rehab Center under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.Leah was born on September 6, 1923 in Wausau, to the late Walter and Emily (Tetzlaff) Fluegel. Following her graduation from Wausau High School, she worked in the secretarial field until she met and married Edward Pagel on August 3, 1946. After several years in Antigo, WI they relocated to Wausau where they raised their family and enjoyed life together.Leah's greatest loves were music, visiting with family and friends and all of her job opportunities that life offered. She was employed by Wausau Furniture Company, Wausau East and West High Schools, North Central Technical Institute and several part-time positions after her initial retirement.She is survived by her two daughters Diane Downing, Wausau; Jan (Ron) Nickel, Phoenix, AZ and daughter-in-law Deb Pagel; special friends, Rhonda and Barry Hallam; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fluegel, Federal Way, WA; eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.She was proceeded in death by her husband Ed, son Bruce, son-in-law Bill Downing, sister Lois Kusel and brother Keith Fluegel.A grave side service for Leah will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau. Pastor Ray Conner of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church will officiate. To comply with current CDC recommendations for COVID-19, the family requests that appropriate social distancing measures are followed by those who choose to attend the service. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.Heartfelt appreciation goes to The Renaissance Weston, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Ronda Hallam for their kind and compassionate care for Leah and her family.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leah's name may be directed to Brainard Funeral Home, to be forwarded onto the family, for a future charitable donation.