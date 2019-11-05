|
Lee Gary Burmeister
Wausau - Lee Gary Burmeister, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Lee was born July 9, 1981 in Wausau, son of Gary and Suzanne (Dombrowski) Burmeister. Lee went to Marathon school all 12 years and graduated in 2000. On August 27, 2005 he married the love of his life, Gina Thiel, on top of Rib Mountain.
Lee was a very ambitious man and a jack of all trades. He worked for Old Dominion Freight Line for 13 years and was proud to have achieved a reward, his one million mile mark of safe driving. Lee also helped his parents with the family business, Burmeister Motors. With his family and friends Lee enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling and camping. He loved the Northwoods and recently purchased a new boat and permanent campsite in Boulder Junction so he could enjoy more time with his family. Lee was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and above all he especially loved his "five girls" which consisted of his wife, Gina, two daughters, Aliyah and Audrey and two dogs, Miley and Luna. Monday's were very special for Lee and his Honeybuns (Gina), as it was Date Day!
Your life was a blessing and a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Survivors include his wife, Gina Burmeister; daughters, Aliyah and Audrey; father and mother, Gary and Suzie Burmeister; siblings, Albert (Cheryl) Burmeister, and Lynette (Jeremy) Bryant; father-in-law, Russ Thiel; mother-in-law, Sue (Deno) Teske; sisters-in-law, Stacie Thiel, Danyle (Jamie) Lester; nieces and nephews, Maculey, Alexandria, Seth, Miranda, Nathan, River, Kyler and Elsie; great-nephew, Robert; cousins, Michael, Lisa, Sarah (Ehren), Breanna, Leah, Jordan; and many other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Dombrowski, Vernon and Pauline Fellbaum, Henry and Barbara Burmeister; uncle Robert Burmeister, cousins, Bruce Burmeister and Robert Kuklinski Jr.; and his godfather, Arden Fellbaum.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 3200 N. Mountain Road, Wausau. Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Marathon, Edgar and Town of Hamburg Fire Departments, Spirit Medical Transport, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and all the others involved in the life saving efforts and support of the family during this very difficult time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019