Dr. Lee M. Zielsdorf
Peoria, Arizona - Dr. Lee M. Zielsdorf, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2020 under the care of Hospice of the Valley at his home in Peoria, Arizona.
Dr. Zielsdorf was born on December 30, 1942 to Marvin and Lavilla Zielsdorf in Wausau, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1961. He was a member of the 1960 Wisconsin State Basketball Championship team. In 1961 he received the American Legion Bronze Metal for athletics.
Lee received his undergraduate degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1967. He played baseball for the University in his freshman year.
Lee was a Vietnam Veteran, serving with the United States Army from 1969-1971. After his discharge from the Army, he attended the Podiatric Medical School in Chicago, earning his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree in 1976. After completing his surgical residency, he joined the practice of Dr. Charles Witt in Bourbonnais, Illinois. He retired from this partnership in 2001 and moved to Arizona.
Lee enjoyed cowboying and being in the cattle business. He was part-owner of the MTZ Cattle Company, a commercial cow-calf ranch in Colorado. He also enjoyed hunting with his beloved German Shorthaired Pointers, and playing golf with friends whenever possible.
He leaves behind the loves of his life: his three children, Lee M. Zielsdorf Jr. of Arizona, Kristina Heinze (Tyler) of Illinois, and Shannon Zielsdorf M.D. of Los Angeles, as well as his two beautiful grandchildren, Hayden and Holden Heinze of Illinois, and his ex-wife, Annabella Zielsdorf of Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to Hospice of the Valley, Peoria, Arizona.
