Leila Dirks
Wausau - Let us celebrate the life lived by Leila E. Dirks, 96, of Wausau, who peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lakeview Heights surrounded by her loving family.
Leila was born on October 17, 1922 in Shawano County to the late William and Hedwig (Stuewer) Richter. Leila graduated from Bonduel High School. Leila married Oscar Dirks the love of her life, (who passed away on January 21, 2016) on February 7, 1942 in Bonduel. Leila worked as a nurse's aide/CNA for many years and as a social worker assistant at Mt. View Manor.
Leila enjoyed playing cards, camping, baking pies and cookies, but most of all being with family.
Leila is survived by her children, Ken (Jean), Tomahawk, Justine (Robert) Stolze, Ringle, Ronald (Suzanne), Wausau, Nancy (Mark) Loker, Stoughton, Diane (Mark) Blume, Marathon, Dan, Wausau, and Annette (Patrick) Krautkramer, Marathon, and 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren, 2 step granddaughters and a step great-great-grandson.
Leila was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her grandson, Jeremy, sister Mildred Buboltz and brother-in-law, Arnold Buboltz.
The funeral service for Leila Dirks will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marathon with the Rev. Jon Hadler officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM on Tuesday until service time at the church. Interment will be in St. Matthew Lutheran cemetery next to her husband.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church memorial fund, Northland Lutheran High School or The .
Leila's family would like to express their extreme gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Lakeview Heights for their compassionate care for Mom, especially in her final hours.
Helke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2019