|
|
Lena G. Blohm
Weston - Lena G. Blohm 92 passed away peacefully at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston early Saturday, November 9, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St. Private burial will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to remember and honor Lena Gallagher Blohm do something kind and caring for someone in need.
To leave condolences for the family visit brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019