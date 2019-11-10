Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Blohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena G. Blohm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena G. Blohm Obituary
Lena G. Blohm

Weston - Lena G. Blohm 92 passed away peacefully at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston early Saturday, November 9, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St. Private burial will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to remember and honor Lena Gallagher Blohm do something kind and caring for someone in need.

To leave condolences for the family visit brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now