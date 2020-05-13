|
Lenard C. LaPorte
Weston - Lenard LaPorte, 95, of Weston WI passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Wellington Place, Rib Mountain, WI.
He was born July 5th, 1924 in the town of Callon to the late Arthur and Augusta (Zinser) LaPorte. Lenard grew up surrounded by loving family where he spent time hunting and enjoying life.
When World War II broke out, Lenard was drafted, and (per his request) inducted into the Army Air Corps where he diligently served his country from 1941 until wars end. His service included tours through Italy, Germany and Africa, which gave him many stories and experiences to share with his children and grandchildren throughout the years.
After returning to Weston, WI, Lenard met the love of his life Susanna (Resch). They were married May 13th 1952 at St James Catholic church in Wausau WI. Lenard and Susanna were blessed with 68 years of marriage.
Lenard worked for 40 years as a senior mechanic at the Kraft foods plant in Wausau, WI. His skills as a senior machinist and mechanic were utilized to develop innovative ideas to enhance plant production.
When Lenard was not working, he loved fixing and building everything from trailers to birdhouses, in addition duck carvings. Another very important part of his life was spent enjoying years of hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren at their cabin on the Willow Flowage.
Survivors include three sons, Allan (Kerstin) of Minocqua WI, Gary (Ann) of Mosinee WI, David (Lori) of Weston, WI; grandchildren, Kristina (Alan Steiner), Max (Jessica), Danielle (James Wise), Amanda (Tabitha Borth), Bennet, Jake (Miranda Thomson); great grandchildren, include Lily, Austin, Jake, Jonah, Quinn, Logan, Robert. Lenard is also survived by his siblings, Larayne Kasynski (Carmel CA), Loren LaPorte (Rothschild WI); brother In-laws, Tony Resch (Weyauwega, WI), Marcus (Rosemary) Resch (Weston, WI).
Lenard was preceded in death by siblings, Edward, Arthur, Josephine, Clavita.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mass and public celebration of Lenard's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the nursing staff at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain, WI, for their kindness toward Lenard in his final days or St Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI.
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020