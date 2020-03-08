|
Lenore M. Gertschen
Wausau - Lenore M. Gertschen, 92, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Hospice House on March 7, 2020, just one month after her husband.
She was born to the late Melven and Myrtle (Plautz) Arnette on July 25, 1927. She spent most of her life teaching 5th grade at Franklin Elementary School where she touched many lives. When out in public, she would often be stopped by former students to share childhood memories. Lenore married Gerald Gertschen on July 22, 1950 and together they traveled the world with Polka Productions. They had three children, all of whom survive: Robert (Chris) Gertschen, Patty (Tom) Hall and David Gertschen. She is further survived by two grandchildren: Katie Allen and Mark Hall; two great-grandchildren: Gavin Hall and Russell Allen; and sisters: Rose (Bob) Koehler and Annie (Ray) Jahns. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Gerald. Lenore's most favorite times involved family traditions and being with family. They will miss her greatly.
It was Lenore's request that no services be held. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020