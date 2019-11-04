Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
1351 Grand Ave.
Schofield, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
1351 Grand Ave.
Schofield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
1351 Grand Ave.
Schofield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Ottman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo B. Ottman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo B. Ottman Obituary
Leo B. Ottman

Kronenwetter - Leo Bernard Ottman was placed in the arms of his Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to the late Bernard and Hazel (Gunvalson) Ottman on January 26, 1933 in Elmwood, Wisconsin. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. He married the love of his life, Karen Clemons, on February 27, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. He retired from a 30-year career with Uniroyal Tire Company in 1995.

Leo belonged to American Model Airplane Associations, Toastmasters, the American Association of Lutheran Churches, and the St. Peter Lutheran Church Men's Club.

Affectionately known as "DoDad," Leo enjoyed model airplanes, golf, bowling, woodworking, and remodeling his homes. He was also quite the conversationalist who loved watching sports - especially the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen, Kronenwetter; children, Lance (Stacy) Ottman, Blue River, WI, Leah (Bruce) Fisher, Kronenwetter, and Becky (Cory) Frederick, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Luke, Sarah, and Sadie, as well as one great-grandchild, Lincoln. He is further survived by his sisters, Joy Sahagian, Carol Yauch, Jane Webber, and Rose Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leon Ottman, and sister, Bernadyne Tommet.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI. Rev. Walter Davidson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service; all at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now