Leo L. Benaszeski



Weston - Leo Benaszeski, 83, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehab under the care of Ministry Hospice.



He was born August 10, 1935, in what is now Rothschild, to the late John and Anna (Kowalchyk) Benaszeski.



He married Rose Marie (Dalske). Rose passed away in July 1992.



Leo, who had been widowed, met Loretta (Lori) Schmidt. They spent the rest of their time together dancing, traveling and enjoying life together. She survives.



Leo graduated from the first class at D.C. Everest in June, 1954. He then joined the U.S. Army and served in the 376th Finance Unit. He also served his community as a volunteer Fireman in Rothschild.



After starting on the farm as the youngest of the Benaszeski's, he also worked at Rondo Cheese. He was employed at Drott and J.I. Case from 1955 until 1990. He worked in many departments, including the Inventory Control Department at retirement.



Leo was a member of Wausau Elks Lodge 248 for 53 years, serving as Exalted Ruler, Trustee, and on the State Committee for Business Practices. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge #1572, Eagles Lodge #251, American Legion, and Wausau Country Club.



He is further survived by two sons, Steve (Mary Alice) Benaszeski and Mike (Lisa) Benaszeski; sister, Josephine Ringwelski; brother, David Benaszeski; four grandsons, Justin, Casey, Alex, and Joshua Benaszeski; one granddaughter, Alanna (James) Ambrosius, including Loretta's daughter, Kathy Schmidt. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret (William) Hess; brothers John (Anna) Benaszeski, Sylvester Benski, Richard (Cora) Benski, Herman (Agnes) Benaszeski, Dennis Benaszeski, Leonard (Renee) Benaszeski; sister-in-law, Arlene Benaszeski, and brother-in-law, Jerry Ringwelski.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. A Lodge of Sorrow will be performed by Wausau Elks Lodge #248, and Military Honors will be performed by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10. Private entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 16, 2019