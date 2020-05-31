Leon J. Koss
Merrill - Leon Koss, age 85, passed away in his Merrill home Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was preceded by the death of his parents, Lewis and Angeline (Lewandowski) Koss, a brother Leo Koss and sister Mariom Stienecker. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Vicki (Kantz) Koss, daughters Colleen (Sean) McKay, Regina Olson and grand-daughter Rinji McKay.
Leon always had a kind smile and a good story to tell. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Leon will be buried in St. Joseph cemetery, Wausau. There will be no funeral services. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.