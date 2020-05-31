Leon J. Koss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon J. Koss

Merrill - Leon Koss, age 85, passed away in his Merrill home Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was preceded by the death of his parents, Lewis and Angeline (Lewandowski) Koss, a brother Leo Koss and sister Mariom Stienecker. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Vicki (Kantz) Koss, daughters Colleen (Sean) McKay, Regina Olson and grand-daughter Rinji McKay.

Leon always had a kind smile and a good story to tell. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Leon will be buried in St. Joseph cemetery, Wausau. There will be no funeral services. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved