Leon T. Grendzinski



Wausau - Leon T. Grendzinski, 91, was called to heavenly rest on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at his home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and surrounded by his loving family.



He was born November 9th, 1927 in Thorp, son of the late Alex and Jennie (Losiewicz) Grendzinski. On November 4th, 1953 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Hartl at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stratford. She survives, and is grateful for the sixty five years of marriage they shared together - from their first double date at the movies to their last quiet winter morning.



After graduating from Thorp High School in 1946, a young Leon moved to Wausau where he enjoyed setting pins at a local bowling alley and was a bus boy at Hotel Wausau. From there he went on to work at Steuber Dairy as an office manager and accountant; his children fondly remember the fresh treats he would bring home. He later went to work for the county clerk's office and the Marshfield Clinic.



Leon was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree, George Schreier Council, #1069 and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Pere Rene Menard General Assembly, both of Wausau.



Some of his favorite pastimes included traveling, stamp collecting, bowling, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, coin collecting, exploring his family genealogy and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He had a passion for documenting and photographing every family event and milestone, building a collection of scrapbooks that now serve as a physical link to treasured memories.



Leon is survived by his wife, Betty Grendzinski, Wausau; his children, Deborah Jones, Kronenwetter, Diane (Wilt) Faber, Ringle, David (Connie) Grendzinski, Weston and Dennis Grendzinski, Wisconsin Rapids; his daughter-in-law, Shelley Grendzinski, Aurora, CO; 10 grandchildren; 7 seven great-grandsons; 3 brothers, Casey Grendzinski, Chicago, Alex (Hilda) Grendzinski, Thorp and Tom (Kathy) Grendzinski, Burnsville, MN along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Leon was preceded in death by one son, Daniel; one brother, Bernard Grendzinski; and one sister, Josephine Bauer.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Father Thomas Linder will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary