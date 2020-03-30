|
|
Leona Wilde
Wausau - Leona Wilde, age 92, of Wausau died at home on Friday, March 27, 2020 with her daughter, Judy, by her side.
Leona was born on May 28, 1927 to the late Herbert and Erna (Borchardt) Schuster. She married Hugo Wilde on June 2, 1943. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2006. She was employed with the Winebrenner Shoe Company until her retirement.
Leona is survived by her two daughters, Judy Springer of Wausau, and Carol (Chet) Brietzke of Merrill; 1 grandson and 3 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Leona is preceded in death by her brothers Herbert Schuster Jr and Lawrence Schuster as well as by two grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held at Friedenshain Cemetery with Rev. Dan Sire of St. John Lutheran Church officiating
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020