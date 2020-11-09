1/1
Leonard E. "Smokey" Springer
Leonard "Smokey" E. Springer

Edgar - Leonard "Smokey" E. Springer, 76, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 13, 1944 in town of Emmett, son of the late Paul Sr. and Blanche (Austin) Springer. On November 27, 1971 he married Janice Schlais at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar.

Leonard was a farmer and also worked on farm equipment for a machine shop in Edgar. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and woodworking especially making birdhouses and working on a special cabinet with his grandson. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Springer; children, Jeremy (Barb), Matthew, Jon, Luke (Kayla) and Steven (Nichole) Springer; 11 grandchildren, brother, Robert Springer; sister, Rose (James) Karlen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Paul Jr., Edward, William, Delores and LaVerne Springer and a daughter-in-law, Erika Springer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
