Leonard Erdman
Weston - "Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen." Luke 24:5-6
The Reverend Leonard E. Erdman passed away in his sleep Monday morning, September 21, 2020 at his home in Weston at the age of 94.
In 2002 Rev. Erdman was diagnosed with Parkinson's, which gradually over time took his abilities. In spite of that, he served God as long as he was able and never lost his faith, his desire to serve, or his love for Christ. He now joins his parents, siblings, granddaughter and all the saints of Heaven in a joyous reunion with his God and Savior Jesus Christ.
Leonard was born near Willow City, North Dakota in 1926 to Ernest and Laura (Durdle) Erdman. After graduating from Willow City High School, Leonard was drafted into the Army on January 17, 1945 at Fort Snelling. He served in the 24th Division Signal Corps as part of the occupational forces in the Philippines and Japan. He worked as a Cryptographic Technician, coding and decoding messages, eventually being promoted to Sergeant.
Following his war service, Leonard began his studies in engineering at North Dakota State. The next year, he transferred to Valparaiso University. After two years there, his concern for those who did not know Jesus as their personal Savior led him into church service. He then transferred to Concordia - River Forest to train as a teacher in elementary education. While at River Forest, he met his wife of 68 years, Pauline M. Fletcher, from Maryland. They married on June 28th, 1952. After graduation, they decided Leonard should follow his calling into the Pastoral Ministry, so he attended Concordia Seminary - Springfield, IL.
Following his Vicarage year in Gary, IN, Leonard was ordained in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod on August 5, 1956. He first served at Saint Paul's - Red Bluff, CA and Mt. Olive - Corning, CA as shared congregations for 5-years. He was then called to St. John's - Easton, WI and Zion - Aniwa, WI as shared congregations. After 32-years of full-time ministry, Rev. Erdman retired and continued serving part-time as an assisting pastor at Christ - Wausau, WI, and a Visitation Pastor at Trinity - Merrill, WI. Over his years of service, he wrote several published Bible studies, served as Circuit Counselor, and as LWML Counselor.
In addition to his regular duties as a Pastor, he had the privilege of performing the marriage for all of his children and the baptism for all of his grandchildren.
In 1991 he was honored by the members of St. Johns/Zion for 25 years in the Ministry with a trip to the Holy Land led by Dr. Paul Meier. In 2002, the entire extended family (children, grand-children, cousins, in-laws, …) as well as friends joined in celebration of Leonard & Pauline's 50th Wedding Anniversary at Christ Church.
In 2006, he was blessed to celebrate his 50 years of service in the Ministry with the members of Christ Lutheran. In 2011 he was privileged to participate in a WW2 Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
In his spare time Rev. Erdman enjoyed hunting, fishing (there was no 'bad' fishing), working on his home "forest", and recreating at his cabin in Minocqua, as well as visiting with friends and family.
Pastor Erdman is survived by his wife Pauline (Fletcher) Erdman, their children Mary (Stephen) Shuler and children Rebecca and Jason; John (Coleen) and children Michael and Laura; Thomas (Joan) and children Andrea, Eric, and Melissa; James, and children Alicia, Alison, and James; Peter and children Kirk and Maari, foster daughter Earlene VanSickel, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Elsie Erdman, Sue (John) Railey, Pat Fletcher and Judy Fletcher, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Laura, brothers Robert and Milton, and granddaughter Michelle Shuler.
… 'Well done, good and faithful servant. … Enter into the joy of your master.' Matt 25:23
The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers from Interim for their loving care of Dad over the past several years.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 23 from 5 - 8pm
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11am with visitation 1-hour prior to the service with Pastor Wetmore leading the service.Both will be held at Christ Lutheran, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau.
Due to COVID19, the family asks that guests follow the local guidelines of social distancing and using masks.
The Service will be Live-streamed, recorded, and available for viewing at http://www.clc-wausau.org/online-resources.html
Services provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, WI. Online condolences can be sent to HonorOne.com
Burial will be at a later date.