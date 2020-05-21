|
Leonard "Len" Johnson
Leonard "Len" Johnson, 81, Wausau, died Friday May 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born January 21, 1939 in St. Charles, Minn., son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Braun) Johnson. On August 24, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart Janet Kumerow at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. They were blessed with 57 wonderful years filled with love and memories.
Len graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1957 and from North Central Technical College with an Accounting and Business degree in 1964. He began his career as Office Manager at Wisconsin Fuel and Light and remained with them for 37 years. During these years he was President of the Credit Bureau of Wausau, Inc. and Chairman of the Wausau Area Personnel Club. He was also a member of the Noon Optimists.
Len was a member of St. Anne Church for 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and was an avid reader. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Janet, two children, Patrick (Tammy) Johnson, Noblesville, Ind., Sarah Johnson, Champlin, Minn.; two grandchildren, Kelsey (Andrew) Cazee and Emily Johnson; three great grandchildren, Khloe, Bentley and Harper; one sister, Rosella Schepp, Wausau and one sister-in-law, Gladys Johnson, Wausau; Sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Robert Groshek, Texas and Brother-in-law Tom Kumerow, Milwaukee. Len was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille and brothers Edward and William.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated May 21, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner officiated, and entombment followed at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020