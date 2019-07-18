Leonard O. Filiatreaux



Wausau - Leonard O. Filiatreaux, beloved father, father in law, grandfather, and great grandfather died peacefully at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with his family by his side.



Len was born March 13, 1927 in Wausau to Leonard and Margaret Filiatreaux. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He was stationed in the Philippines. Upon returning home he began his 40-year career at the original Employers Mutual of Wausau. On Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1948 Len married Phyllis Costa, the love of his life. Phyllis preceded him in death on July 24, 2011. Len was one of the founding members of the Rib Mountain Bowmen and was active in it for many years. Len was also an avid runner and participated in many marathons.



Len is survived by his son and daughter in law Craig and Becky Filiatreaux and their children Emily (Mike Fallon) and their daughter Murphy, Reid (Addison) Filiatreaux and their son Leonard; and his daughter and son in law Colette and Bill Wunsch and their children Anna and Meghan. He is also survived by his brother Bob and sister in law Barb Filiatreaux of Idaho, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Besides Phyllis, Len was preceded in death by his parents, in laws Julius and Bessie Costa, sister Germaine Sullivan, brother in law Dave Sullivan, sister in law Shirley Kuehl and brother in law and sister in law Jim and Denise Costa.



The family would like to invite friends for a gathering in Len's memory between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau.



We would like to thank everyone at Copperleaf Assisted Living for their kindness and support and for treating each resident with dignity, respect, and a sense of humor. And thank you to Heather Ward and Adriana Gomez for creating a loving family atmosphere for their residents and their families. A special heartfelt thank you to Anna, Len's granddaughter and special caregiver. We appreciate everything you did. We would also like to thank Mary from Aspirus Hospice for her excellent care of Len and us.



Len loved his family and will forever be in our hearts.



Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019