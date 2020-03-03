|
|
Leonard "Len" Urban
Wausau - Leonard N. "Len" Urban, 79, of the town of Marathon, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at his home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and his family.
He was born April 10, 1940 in Mosinee, son of the late John and Antonia Urban. On July 24, 1994 he married Carol Carr Burkett and was formerly married to Judy (Hett) and they had one son, Daniel Urban.
His passion was iron working and fabrication, creating many custom pieces, gates, railings and steel staircases as owner of Urban Iron Works while also a welding instructor at NCTC. Former employments included, The Olde Iron Shoppe in Mosinee, J.I. Case (Drott) for over 20 years. In his younger years, Len was a Golden Gloves Boxer.
Len had been a Mason and Shriner for over 50 years. He was a member of the Mosinee Masonic Lodge, Eau Claire Consistory 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Forest Lodge of Wausau. He was also a member of the Elk's Lodge No. 248, Wausau.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, son, Daniel (Erika) Urban and their children, Elsie and Miles Urban; brothers, Bill (Helen) Urban, Wesley (Barb) Urban; sister, Marie Franks; step-children, Carrie (Rick) Uhlig and their children, Brittini, Stephanie and Halie. Christy Gresens and her children, Reid, Grant and Paige. Casey (Laura) Burkett and their children, Lincoln and Lydia; great grandchildren, Myla and Nora; mother-in-law, Leona Carr; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Char) Carr, Dale Carr, Diane (Robert Sekorski) Carr, Gary Carr, Randy (Cheri) Carr, Brian (Judy) Carr, Lynn (Lynn Berry) Carr-Berry and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Urban, a brother-in-law, John Franks, a sister-in-law, Doreen Carr and his father-in-law, Marcel Carr.
Memorial Services will be held at Noon Friday March 6, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue Wausau. Kevin Sorenson, Forest Lodge Worshipful Master of the Wausau Masonic Lodge will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Cancer Center or the at ZOR Shrine Center, 575 ZOR Shrine Place, Madison, WI 53719
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Dr. Niaz Haque, the Aspirus Oncology Clinic Staff including all at Aspirus Wausau Hospital who cared for Len.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020