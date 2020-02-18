|
|
Leone E. Peterson
Schofield - Leone "Lee" Peterson, 94, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weston.
Lee was born to John and Regina (Strosin) Brill on March 28, 1925 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin - though for quite a while she would have told you she was a year younger. After high school, she moved to Chicago where she worked for Hardware Mutual Insurance and enjoyed being a "USO girl". On August 7, 1947, she married Norman Peterson, who told her on their first date that he planned to court her for a year and marry her. Soon after marrying, they moved to the Wausau area where they had a daughter, Debbie.
Lee was a consummate entertainer and always had treats prepared for anyone who came to visit, especially her grandchildren and "grape" grandchildren. She was an avid curler and an equally enthusiastic golfer, with achievements including a hole in one at the Wausau Country Club, and second place in the US Women's National Curling Bonspiel in 1985. Her delivery of Ole and Lena jokes was always spot on, and her sense of humor never wavered - unless the Packers were on, then it was serious.
Lee's family would like to thank the caregivers at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston, WI for their loving care. Words cannot express how grateful we are to this very special group of people.
Survivors include, her daughter, Debbie (Andrew) Flood, Rothschild; two grandchildren, Nora (Noah Wangerin) Flood and Alan (Rachael Meshak) Flood; and two great-grandchildren, Mollie and Elliot.
Besides her parents and husband, Norman, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Flood; and four siblings, Marvin Brill, Carl Brill, Bernadine Brill and Carol Stenger.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Private entombment will be in the Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In honor of Lee, please wear colorful attire if attending, if possible turquoise, which was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, please take the time to visit your local nursing home and brighten someone's day. Donations may be made to Easter Seals of Wisconsin (giving.eastersealswisconsin.com/tribute-or-memorial/). Please specify "Camps" to support Camp Wawbeek which her late beloved granddaughter Emily was passionate about.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020