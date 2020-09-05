1/1
Leota V. Stapel
Wausau - Leota V. Stapel, 101, of Wausau, joined her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020.

Leota was born to the late John and Emma (Matthias) Brandt on January 6, 1919 in Wilton, South Dakota. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point and enjoyed her career as an English teacher. Leota will be remembered for her gorgeous voice. She was a soloist for the Milwaukee Acapella Choir and was a founding member of the Wausau Lutheran Choir. She was typically the first to be called to sing for a funeral of any church she was a member of. She loved Zion Lutheran Church and if the doors were open, she would often be found there. She will be dearly missed.

Leota is survived by her children: Ellen (Paul) Devantier, Kathryn (Larry) Mortimer, and Paul (Deborah) Stapel; grandchildren: Richard (Michelle) Devantier, John (Melissa) Devantier, Andrew Devantier, Katie Bohart, Susan Devantier, Scott (Jaclynn) Mortimer, Melissa Mortimer, Lawrence (Carole) Mortimer, Jeremy (Jessica) Stapel, Warren (Lindsey) Stapel, Phillip Stapel; 16 great-grandchildren; sister: Velma Schmidt; and sister-in-law: Delores Brandt. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur Stapel, and brothers Victor and Arlan Brandt.

A funeral service for Leota will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street Wausau. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street Wausau, WI 54403.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
