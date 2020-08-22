Leroy A. Krueger
Merrill - Leroy A. Krueger, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 21st, 2020.
Leroy was born April 27, 1935, in Merrill, Wisconsin, son of the late Arnold and Ruth Krueger. He married Nathaleen Bloch on October 3rd, 1959. Leroy joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was stationed overseas in Europe. He spoke often of his experiences while stationed in Germany and France. After his service to his country, he worked at Marathon Electric, Sonny Siems, and Sharon Chevrolet as a mechanic. Leroy took over the operations of Lee's ARCO and then later Lee's Mobil. He then relocated and opened Lee's Mobil Service on the corner of East Main and Center Avenue until he retired after 35 years (August 2001). Lee's Mobil was known as a place for friends to gather to drink coffee and share stories with Leroy, his son Kevin, and the crew. Children can recall stopping in to warm up in the winter (and perhaps buy a candy bar or pop), and strangers to get directions to find their way. Leroy had a kind and generous heart and would often bring patrons home to share a meal with the family, give a hand to someone who was in need or fill an empty gas tank "on the house" of a wayward stranger down on their luck. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren's accomplishments and enjoyed spending family time together. Leroy was an avid fisherman and hunter and took annual fishing trips to Canada. He was a true Wisconsin Brewer and Packer fan and often reminiscenced fondly of his stadium trips.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nathaleen Krueger; his children, Kevin (Terry) Krueger; Cindy (Jeff) Artus; Ross Krueger; Jason (Sandy) Krueger; Hugh (Fran) Krueger; Chad (Renee) Krueger; and Ryan (Michelle) Krueger; grandchildren, Matthew (Katrina Depies) and Daniel (Emily) Krueger; Jeff (Maria) Artus, Jordan (Kayle Savaske) Artus, and Emily Artus, Caleb Krueger; Hailey and Madisyn Krueger; Taylor and Courtney Krueger; Kendall and Charlee Krueger; and Miley and Abbie Krueger; and great-grandchildren Henry and Josie Krueger. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Carol (Allen) Koehler; sister-in-law, Joanne Krueger; and several nieces and nephews.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Leo and Rosie Bloch; and brother, Lavern Krueger.
Leroy's funeral service will begin at 11:00AM Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will take place in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Hamburg. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post 1638 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Trinity Church, Merrill and again after 10:00 AM Wednesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
