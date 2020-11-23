1/1
Leroy Arthur Krolow
Leroy Arthur Krolow

Wittenberg - Leroy Arthur Krolow, age 83, of Green Bay, formerly of Wittenberg, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born August 8, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Arthur and Hildegard (Brech) Krolow and was a graduate of Tigerton High School, Class on 1955.

Leroy worked in the lumber industry in Tigerton, WI, Lewiston, ID and Hatley, WI, after which he returned home to Wittenberg, WI. He was employed by Wittenberg Feed & Supply, retiring at the age of 62, after over 35 years of service. For 40 years, Leroy provided maintenance services for Holy Family Catholic Church and Cemetery, Wittenberg, WI.

Leroy was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and camping. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and cheering on the Packers and Badgers. Kind hearted and generous, Leroy would give you the shirt off his back.

Leroy is survived by his 4 children: Mary Lou Krolow of Tulsa, OK, Russell (Paulina) Krolow of New London, WI, Sonia (Paul) Hitt of Green Bay, WI and Lee Krolow of Kimberly, WI; 7 grandchildren: James, Rachel, Erin, Katelynn, Anna, Andrea and Scott; 6 great-grandchildren and a brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Krolow. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Geraldine; 3 brothers: William, Vernon and Joe and a dear friend, Rosie Voltz.

Visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church (106 N. Ellms St., Wittenberg, WI), Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton, WI. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the diabetes charity of your choice in Leroy's name are appreciated.

Leroy's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of McCormick Home Assisted Living, Green Bay, WI and the staff of St. Paul Elder Services and Hospice, Kaukauna, WI for their loving and compassionate care.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
