LeRoy F. Grosskreutz
Wausau - LeRoy Frank Grosskreutz, 89, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born at home near Fenwood, town of Wein, on April 17, 1930, to the late Henry and Ronetta (Pries) Grosskreutz. LeRoy was baptized on May 11, 1930 at St. John Lutheran Church on Highway N. As he was growing up, LeRoy attended grade school in Fenwood and graduated from Edgar High School in 1949. He enlisted in the Army on October 30, 1951 and completed basic training at Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On a furlough, he returned home and three days later he married Bernice Bornowski on Wednesday, June 11, 1952, at St. John "High Steeple" Lutheran Church, Edgar. LeRoy was stationed in Germany until October 20, 1953, when he completed his military service. He returned home and was hired as a lineman at Wisconsin Public Service.
In his younger years he loved to roller skate, play baseball, bowling, golf, and square dancing. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. As a member of the V.F.W. honor guard, he played Taps at many funerals. LeRoy was also a member of Trinity's Joy and 55 Club, card club, and the Wisconsin Public Service Men's Club.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice; sons, Dean (Jennifer) Grosskreutz of Cleveland, TN, and Chris (Kim) Grosskreutz of Wausau; grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Anderson, Chad (Elena) Grosskreutz, Erica and Zoe Grosskreutz, and Kailey, Tyler, and Seth Grosskreutz; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln Grosskreutz; sister, Phyllis Baumer of Grand Haven, MI; and sisters-in-law, Diane Grosskreutz of Evans, CO, Marion Werner of Stratford, and Marie (Jarold) Landwehr of Stratford.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Grosskreutz; parents; and brothers and sisters, Geraldine (Eddie) Dorfschmidt, Rozell "Rosie" (Arnold) Weisenberger, Myrtle (Edward) Nowak, Les Baumer, Henry Jr. (Angie) Grosskreutz, and Ronald Grosskreutz.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Bruce Lamont officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Burns Post #388.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff of Mount View Care Center for the exceptional care LeRoy received while he was there.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 23, 2019