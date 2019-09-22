|
|
Leroy L. "Booty" Kolpacki
Wausau - LeRoy L. "Booty" Kolpacki, 80, died peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born February 27, 1939, son of the late Stanley and Rosalie (Lapinski) Kolpacki. He married Joan Adams on June 21, 1958.
LeRoy served his country in the United States Marines. He worked as a machine operator at Federal Mogul Corporation for 40 years. For the last 50 years he enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada and wintering in Texas. LeRoy played the concertina and loved playing jam sessions in Texas and also enjoyed playing Polkas with his son, Dan at The Heart of the Woods in St. Germaine. He was an avid Packer fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan; two sons, Dan (Renee) Kolpacki and Scott (Brenda Udd) Kolpacki; three grandchildren, Kyle, Katie and Kaitlyn Kolpacki; one great-grandchild, Serenity; two brothers, Tom (Lois) Kolpacki and Kenneth (Nancy) Kolpacki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Kolpacki and infant daughter, Debra.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019