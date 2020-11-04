1/1
LeRoy W. Tasche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy W. Tasche

Wausau - LeRoy W. Tasche

LeRoy joined his wife, Marcella, in heaven, on November 2, 2020, while at his home with his two daughters by his side.

LeRoy was born to Henry and Mathilda Tasche on July 21, 1925. He served in the US Navy at Guam Naval Airbase from 1944-1946. He retired from James River Corporation. He married Marcella Mohr on October 25, 1948. Together, they had three daughters, all of whom survive.

LeRoy is survived by his daughters Carol (Jim) Offer, Barb (Steve) Hanson and Debra (Robert) Thomas; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers Dennis and Donald; and sister Loretta Bostedt. He is preceded in death by his wife and sisters Hildegard Mullarky and Elnora Brixus.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

LeRoy's family wishes to thank his caregivers Debbie, Diane and Pam for their wonderful care as well as his hospice team, including Tina, Stephanie, Matt, Jamie, Katie and Laurie.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved