LeRoy W. TascheWausau - LeRoy W. TascheLeRoy joined his wife, Marcella, in heaven, on November 2, 2020, while at his home with his two daughters by his side.LeRoy was born to Henry and Mathilda Tasche on July 21, 1925. He served in the US Navy at Guam Naval Airbase from 1944-1946. He retired from James River Corporation. He married Marcella Mohr on October 25, 1948. Together, they had three daughters, all of whom survive.LeRoy is survived by his daughters Carol (Jim) Offer, Barb (Steve) Hanson and Debra (Robert) Thomas; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers Dennis and Donald; and sister Loretta Bostedt. He is preceded in death by his wife and sisters Hildegard Mullarky and Elnora Brixus.A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow. Masks and social distancing will be observed.LeRoy's family wishes to thank his caregivers Debbie, Diane and Pam for their wonderful care as well as his hospice team, including Tina, Stephanie, Matt, Jamie, Katie and Laurie.