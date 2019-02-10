|
Leslie Froehlich
Wausau - Leslie H. Froehlich, 94, Wausau, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Les was born October 3, 1924 in Wausau to the late Hugo and Bertha (Radtke) Froehlich. He honorably served in the US Army in the Korean War earning the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor and attaining the rank of Corporal. Les met Helen Kruit at Immanuel Baptist Church and went on their first date to a Youth for Christ meeting. While in the service he married Helen on February 9, 1952 at IBC. The couple was blessed with five children: Kaye, Kurt, Kim, Karla, and Kenny. For over 30 years, he worked with family dairy farming in Ringle prior to retirement.
Les was a good husband and father; a man of integrity who was always faithful to the Lord. He was very active at IBC for many years; serving as a deacon, usher, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. Les was a self-taught student of the Bible and farming. He thoroughly enjoyed digging into the earth, planting and cultivating flowers and vegetables in his gardens up until the last summer of his life. Les was also a skilled carpenter, building many small and larger projects around his home and farm. In his free time, Les enjoyed bowling into his 90's, playing dartball with his sons and playing the harmonica.
Les is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; children, Kaye Froehlich, Karla (Charles) Simmons and Kenneth (Sheila) Froehlich; daughter-in-law, Deanna Froehlich; grandchildren, Daniel and Timothy Bessel, Matthew Allen, Jonny Froehlich, Emily (Michael) Murillo, Hannah (Shawn) Burton, Elisabeth Simmons and Charlotte Simmons; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifford (Pauline) Froehlich, Henry (Joan) Froehlich, Lucille Froehlich, Steven (Shirley) Froehlich; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Kurt Froehlich; daughter, Kim Bessel; grandson, Ethan Simmons; and seven siblings, Ada, Betty, Erna, Clarence, Frieda, Ruth and Walter.
The funeral service for Les will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Rib Mountain. Rev. Rob Love will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will take place in Forestville Cemetery at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Missions of Immanuel Baptist Church.
A heartfelt word of appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital; especially Dr. Rezazadeh and Dr. Kaupie for their excellent care. Also, sincere thanks goes to the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care during Les's last days.
Ten hours shy of their 67th wedding anniversary, Les went home to be with his Savior where he awaits Helen and his family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019