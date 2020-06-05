Leslie Wetmore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Wetmore

Wausau - Leslie Wetmore, 93, of Wausau passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Our House Senior Living.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Reverend Steve Vaudt will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Burns Post #388. Burial will take place at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coloma. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.

Because we care about family and friends, facemasks are highly encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

For those wishing to view Friday's services via live stream, please go to the bottom of Les's obituary at helke.com. Livestreaming will begin at 1:50 p.m

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Rd. Wausau, 54403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved