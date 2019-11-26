Services
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Lester Umland Obituary
Lester Umland

Birnamwood - Lester R. Umland, 77 of Birnamwood, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.

He was born on May 24, 1942, the son of the late Robert & Milda (Krull) Umland.

On April 23, 1966, he was united in marriage to Joyce Klopotek at St. William's Catholic Church, Eland. She survives.

Lester was a Birnamwood High School graduate and attened UW River Falls. He then worked for Hatley Veneer for a short time prior to purchasing the family farm that had been in the family for over 100 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading farm and financial magazines. He enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers as well as driving his Ford 5000 tractor. He is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Birnamwood and a former member of the Rural Rider Snowmobile Club.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; children, Linda (Chris) Barber of Weston, Robert (Amy) Umland of Weston, James Umland and William Umland, both of Birnamwood; grandchildren, Jordan (friend Johanna Kluck) Umland, Tabitha (Sam) Erlandson and Sierra (friend Fred Borntreger) Barber; great grandchildren, Aniah Poitra and Boe Erlandson; siblings, Shirley (Weldon) Swanson and Sharon (Bill) Hunter, both of Wausau and Ronald Umland of Weston and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Thomas and step-father, Walter Scholz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, on Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Bil Sutlief will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9am until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is in charge of arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
