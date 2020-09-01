Lila M. Salzwedel
Wausau - Lila Mae Salzwedel, 89, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Lila was born July 22, 1931 to Odin and Ardis (neé Drake) Hole. She married Walter Salzwedel in a double ceremony with Walter's brother Donald and bride Genevieve Salzwedel in Rosholt WI. Walter preceded her in death on March 24, 2003.
Lila worked as a nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital and The County Home both in Wausau. She also worked in ginseng and was a bookkeeper for her and husband's business Morning Glory Dairy. She loved dancing, playing bingo, crafts, baking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mark) Gaetz, Laurie (John) Gessler, Cindy Salzwedel, and Anne Salzwedel; a sister, Carla (George) Waldvogel; grandchildren, Ashley Salzwedel, Katie (Tom) Bradford, Kristin Landowski, Jessica Debroux, Kayce (Nick) Cherek, and Latisha Debroux; many great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ronald, and Denny Hole; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Linda Hole and Genevieve Salzwedel; a brother-in-law, Donald Salzwedel; daughters, Sandra and Debra; two grandchildren, and a great grandchild.
A private family service will commence at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403.
The family would like to extend thanks to Aspirus Wausau Hospital Hospice and ICU for their care and compassion for Lila, and the doctors and nurses that have taken care of her through the years, as well as her daughters, especially Cindy and Mary.
