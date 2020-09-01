1/1
Lila M. Salzwedel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila M. Salzwedel

Wausau - Lila Mae Salzwedel, 89, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Lila was born July 22, 1931 to Odin and Ardis (neé Drake) Hole. She married Walter Salzwedel in a double ceremony with Walter's brother Donald and bride Genevieve Salzwedel in Rosholt WI. Walter preceded her in death on March 24, 2003.

Lila worked as a nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital and The County Home both in Wausau. She also worked in ginseng and was a bookkeeper for her and husband's business Morning Glory Dairy. She loved dancing, playing bingo, crafts, baking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mark) Gaetz, Laurie (John) Gessler, Cindy Salzwedel, and Anne Salzwedel; a sister, Carla (George) Waldvogel; grandchildren, Ashley Salzwedel, Katie (Tom) Bradford, Kristin Landowski, Jessica Debroux, Kayce (Nick) Cherek, and Latisha Debroux; many great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ronald, and Denny Hole; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Linda Hole and Genevieve Salzwedel; a brother-in-law, Donald Salzwedel; daughters, Sandra and Debra; two grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

A private family service will commence at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

The family would like to extend thanks to Aspirus Wausau Hospital Hospice and ICU for their care and compassion for Lila, and the doctors and nurses that have taken care of her through the years, as well as her daughters, especially Cindy and Mary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved