Lilla Scott
Mosinee - Scott A. Lilla, 50, Mosinee, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1969, in Fond du Lac, the son of Melvin and Mildred (Kyhos) Lilla.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was employed at Marathon Cheese as a forklift driver. Scott enjoyed getting together with family and going out to eat with Mindy, as well as playing with his dog, Chance, and his late dog, Baine. He also enjoyed the Alumni Softball tournaments, Brewers games, golfing, going to the gun range, and watching movies.
Survivors, besides his parents, Mel and Millie Lilla, Mosinee, include his girlfriend, Mindy Bohman, Mosinee; a son, Logan Lilla, Georgia; a sister, Brenda (Doug) Deiler, Stratford; a nephew, Ryan (Ashley) Deiler, Fond du Lac; and two nieces, Stacy (Matt) Schulist, Rothschild, and Shelly Deiler, Stratford.
Memorial services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019