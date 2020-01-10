|
|
Lillian Krause
Wausau - Lillian Jeanette Krause, 90, Wausau, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston under the care of Ascension Hospice Services.
Lillian was born October 9, 1929 in Wausau to the late Carol "Shorty" and Zadith (Lane) Salvador. She attended Wausau High School and began working at the Marathon Rubber Plant early in life. Lillian married William W.E. Krause on January 10, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau. The couple were blessed with two children: Paul and Penny. Lillian stayed home to raise their children and William worked; as the children got older, she went back to school to brush up on her secretarial skills leading to work at the Monroe Calculator Company and Ethan Allen Carriage House. She also worked in the deli at County Market for many years where she made many great and lasting friends. After 51 loving years together, William died on December 12, 2004.
Lillian was a "sweet" woman, devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her baking skills were unparalleled with her apple pies, almond jam cookies and pecan fingers were the stuff of legends. She enjoyed attending activities that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. For many years, she volunteered at Lincoln School listening to the children read until her eyesight prevented her from doing so. This led to her receiving the Friend of Education award from the Wausau School District in 2014 in recognition for her years volunteering at Lincoln School. Lillian also enjoyed embroidery, sewing, knitting and doing word search puzzles. One of her favorite things to do was to give a gift of embroidered dish towels to all the soon to be brides in her family.
Lillian is survived by her loving children, Paul (Lisa) Krause of Wausau and Penny (Robert) Dudley of Ringle; grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Krause of Ringle, Megan (Josh) Spatz of Schofield, Alex (girlfriend, Willow) Krause of Wausau and Courtney (boyfriend, Cory) Dudley of Kronenwetter; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bailey, Aaliyah and Connor; sister, Maribeth Schulz of Clancy, Montana; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Lucas Spatz; sisters, Dona (Larry) Butenhoff, Bettie Dustin, Virginia (Eddie) Crotteau, Jane (Fred) Raymond and Terrie Kordus as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service for Lillian will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau. Pastor Julie Goranson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Wednesday at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Lillian's family wishes to thank the staff of Marshfield Clinic, Saint Clare's Hospital, Rennes Health and Rehab Center and Ascension Hospice for the great care provided to our mom.
May God always bless you as you have blessed us.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020