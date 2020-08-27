Lillian "Sissy" Mootz
Schofield - Lillian "Sissy" Ruth Mootz, 97, of Schofield, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.
She was born on July 20, 1923, to the late Frank and Elsie (Goetsch) Schultz in the town of Maine. Lillian grew up there as a hard-working farm girl and also attended school. She met John Mootz at a dance, and they were married on December 7, 1940 at Faith Lutheran Church. John and Lillian were wed prior to him leaving for World War II.
After serving in the war, John built the family home in Schofield where they lived for many years. Lillian enjoyed time outdoors tending to her garden, loved animals, and will be remembered for her excellent baking and cooking skills. She liked time up north at the cottage with John and snowmobiling as well. Another quality that many will remember is that Lillian always was concerned about others and never had a bad word to say about anybody.
Survivors include her husband of 79 years, John; son, Gary (Rita) Mootz of Merrill; daughter, Mary (Mike) Andrzcyzak of Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Laurie (Keith) Withers, Kay (Jim) Kratwell, Kim (Dan) Kratwell, Scott (Jancy) Kleiber, Amy (Randy) Renken, Jenny Kuether, and Erin Whitney; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Rosalie) Schultz; sister-in-law, Eloise Schultz; many nieces and nephews; and granddog, Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elsie Schultz; brothers, Franklin, Oscar, Edward, and Lawrence Schultz; daughters, Baby Mootz and Katherine Kuether; great-grandson, Tyler; son-in-law, Barry Kuether; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mootz.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com
.
Due to current recommendations masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.