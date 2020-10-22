1/1
Lillian Zenner
Lillian Zenner

Wausau - Lillian B. Zenner, age 92, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Lillian was born on April 15, 1928 to the late Elmer and Bessie (Skinner) Schwantes. She married Donald A. Zenner on October 1, 1948 in Pine City, Minnesota. He preceded her in death.

Lillian is survived by her children James (Kaye) Zenner and Linda Larson and granddaughter Alexis (Tim) Schleusner.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
