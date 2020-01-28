Services
Lily Mae Glatczak Obituary
Lily Mae Glatczak

Lily Mae Glatczak, nee Orschel, age 95, passed away on January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Lily was the beloved wife of the late Roman N.; loving mother of Jerome L. (Darlene A.) and Ruth M. Glatczak; dearest daughter of the late Hazel and Charles Orschel; cherished grandmother of Matthew J. and Nicholas J. Glatczak; great grandmother of Noah B. Buttles; dear sister of the late Lorraine (the late Ted) Belski and the late Rose (the late Edmund) Glatczak; fond aunt of LeRoy (Maryanne) Rafalski, Charles (Maryann) and John (Rose) Glatczak and Carole (Dan) Ferrill. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge., IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park, IL for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The at act.alz.org or Seasons Hospice at seasonsfoundation.org would be appreciated. For more information call (708)456-8300.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
