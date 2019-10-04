Resources
Linda Antosch


1948 - 2019
Linda Antosch Obituary
Linda Antosch

Mosinee - Linda A. Antosch, 70, Knowlton, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Wausau, the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Kaput) Daublender. She married George Grabow in March of 1991, in Las Vegas. He survives.

Linda was a proud homemaker, a collector of Boyd's Bears, and avid Packer fan.

Survivors, besides her husband George, include two daughters, Morgan Grabow, Kronenwetter, and Erin (Dale) Ellenbecker, Tomahawk; and a sister, Heidi (Brian) Doolittle, Birnamwood. She is preceded in death by a sister Barbara Nesbitt.

No service will be held per Linda's request. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
