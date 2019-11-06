Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
512 McClellan Street
Wausau, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
512 McClellan Street
Wausau, WI
Wausau - On November 4th, 2019 Linda Carol Dustan, 72, of Wausau, WI entered into eternal life after a 17 month furiously fought battle with cancer.

Linda was born in Eau Claire, WI to Donald L and Gail Skamfer. On June 26, 1971 Linda married Ronald Dustan which began a 48-year long love story that will continue on through their children: Elizabeth (Mike) Sautebin of Marshfield, WI and Andrew (Amanda) Dustan of Eagan, MN and her grandchildren Emily and Ean Sautebin and Elliot and Charlotte Dustan.

In 1969 Linda began teaching in Edgar Public Schools and took a break from her career to raise her two children. She took great pride in making her house a loving home for everyone. Additionally, she volunteered her time to the Girl Scouts, the school PTO and St. Stephen's church as a Sunday School teacher and director. Later, Linda returned to work as a teacher's aide in the Wausau School District at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Through her dedication and outreach she undoubtedly had a positive impact on thousands of young people.

In retirement Linda enjoyed spending winters in The Villages, FL where she made new friends and was always visited by friends and family from all over the country. A talented athlete, it should be noted that she was a ping pong champion at Memorial High School in Eau Claire, participated in bowling leagues and also enjoyed playing golf. But more than anything she loved being with her family, of which she was immeasurably proud.

Linda is survived by her husband Ron; her children and grandchildren; brothers Mike (Karen) Skamfer of The Villages, FL; Ric (Jeanine) Skamfer of Santa Maria, CA; sister Gail (Lori Anda) Skamfer of Menominie, WI; sister in law Margaret Manthei of Kenosha, WI and brother in law Greg (Cindy) Dustan, Kenosha and sister in law Kim Dustan of El Paso, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father in law and mother in law Doc and Eileen Dustan; brother in law Jerry Dustan and brother in law Jim Manthei.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. The Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda's name to the at donate.cancer.org. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
