Linda C. Schmid
Linda C. Schmid

Merrill - Linda C. Schmid, age 51, passed away on August 20, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1968 to William Davis Sr. & Nancy (Czapiewski) Walker in Milwaukee, WI. She married the love of her life, Tom Schmid on August 27, 1994. He survives.

Linda's career led her to Graphic Packaging in Wausau as the Human Resource Manager. She had an adventurous spirit that would not quit. Linda enjoyed exploring new lands with her husband. She had a passion for going to the beach and kicking up her heels in the sand with a good book. Linda was incredibly talented and shared her passion of the arts with the world by making crafts and enjoying reggae music. She was an amazing person who will be dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to cross her path.

Linda is survived by her loving husband & faithful travel companion: Tom "Tommy", their four fur babies; Sheena, Emma, Sierra, Grizzly, parents: William & Nancy, brother: William "Bill" (Vicki) Davis Jr., sister: Brenda (David) Davis, all of Merrill, nephew: Dominic "Dom" Davis, niece: Abrianna "Abi" Davis, along with many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 2PM, W6654 Sunset Drive, Merrill, with dinner being served at 4PM.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
