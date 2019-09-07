|
Linda Franke
Wausau - Linda Franke lived a wonderful life filled with love, laughter and faith. She generously shared her kindness and smile with the world. Her family was her greatest passion and delight. Linda left her administrative position at World Group Securities to devote the last eight years to caring for her grandchildren and loving every minute of it. As a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Linda was current Vice President of St. Catherine's Council and enjoyed contributing to their many projects. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and a yearly volunteer during SummerFun.
Linda was born June 13, 1951 in Wausau to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Sekorski) Krause. On May 25, 1985, she married Vern Franke at Holy Name of Jesus Parish. They loved traveling, motorcycle riding, boating, fishing and spending time at their cabin near Park Falls. She enjoyed going for walks, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and was a voracious reader. Linda took pride in her cooking and baking and will fondly be remembered for her apple squares, carrot cake, chicken dumpling soup and so many other delicious creations.
After fighting a short but courageous battle with brain cancer, Linda passed away at Wausau Manor surrounded by her family on Wednesday September 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Vern of Rib Mountain, daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Towne of Wausau, son, Chris (Jill) Fochs of Green Bay, four grandchildren, Colin and Aaron Towne, Allison and Paige Fochs, sister, Roseann (Ernest) Soczka of Wausau, two brothers, Robert (Kay) Krause of Edgar, Bill (Kathy) Krause of Marathon, mother-in-law, Ruth Franke of Wausau, two brothers-in-law, Dave (Lorrie) Franke of New London, Scott (Mary) Franke of Marathon and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Krause and father-in-law, Laverne A. Franke.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Helke Funeral Home,302 Spruce St. concluding with a 6:00 p.m. parish rosary service. Visitation will resume on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
The family extends their deepest gratitude to all who prayed for Linda. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice and Wausau Manor for their kindness and care they gave Linda and our family. Memorial contributions are appreciated in her memory to the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019