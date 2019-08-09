|
Linda M. Imig
Wausau - Linda M. Imig, 57, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.
She was born April 17, 1962 in Wausau, the daughter of Milton and Carol (Kohl) Pike. On April 3, 2003, she married Marvin Imig in Wausau. He survives.
Survivors include her husband; her father; five children; two step-children; 16 grandchildren; and five siblings.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019