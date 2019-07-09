Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Guensburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mae Guensburg


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Mae Guensburg Obituary
Linda Mae Guensburg

Schofield - Linda M. Guensburg, 64, of Weston, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Monday, July 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle following a kidney transplant in 2004.

Linda was born Sepetember 4, 1954, in Wausau, to the late Frank and Agnes (Hable) Prelipp. She married Steven Guensburg on December 28, 1984.

Linda worked as a cashier at the IGA in Schofield and enjoyed the people she would meet. She also loved crocheting, crossword puzzles, and feeding birds. She took great care of her pet cats, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her husband, Steven; daughter, Lisa (Aaron) Buchberger; son, Matthew Guensburg; grandchildren, Jordan, Aimee, Carson, and Gage; siblings, Kathy (Dennis) VanProoyen and Robert (Vicki) Prelipp; mother-in-law, Mildred Guensburg; brother-in-law, John (Sue) Guensburg; sisters-in-law, Judy Haag (Roger) and Rebecca (Daniel) Maly; nieces, Tammy (Scott), Sue (Bob), Chrissy, Ronnda; and nephews, Steven (Annie) and TeeJay. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and father-in-law, John.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Linda's family wishes to acknowledge their special friends, Pete (Judy) Wyland for Pete's selfless gift of life; donating his kidney to Linda.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now