Schofield - Linda M. Guensburg, 64, of Weston, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Monday, July 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle following a kidney transplant in 2004.



Linda was born Sepetember 4, 1954, in Wausau, to the late Frank and Agnes (Hable) Prelipp. She married Steven Guensburg on December 28, 1984.



Linda worked as a cashier at the IGA in Schofield and enjoyed the people she would meet. She also loved crocheting, crossword puzzles, and feeding birds. She took great care of her pet cats, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.



Linda is survived by her husband, Steven; daughter, Lisa (Aaron) Buchberger; son, Matthew Guensburg; grandchildren, Jordan, Aimee, Carson, and Gage; siblings, Kathy (Dennis) VanProoyen and Robert (Vicki) Prelipp; mother-in-law, Mildred Guensburg; brother-in-law, John (Sue) Guensburg; sisters-in-law, Judy Haag (Roger) and Rebecca (Daniel) Maly; nieces, Tammy (Scott), Sue (Bob), Chrissy, Ronnda; and nephews, Steven (Annie) and TeeJay. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and father-in-law, John.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.



Linda's family wishes to acknowledge their special friends, Pete (Judy) Wyland for Pete's selfless gift of life; donating his kidney to Linda.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019