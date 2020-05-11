|
Linda Taggart
My best friend, partner, and wife, Linda Lee Taggart, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. She was a beautiful person. She was born on March 11, 1950, in Antigo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alvin and Lorraine Grall. On October 25, 1969, she married James C. Taggart, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. We recently celebrated our 50th anniversary. She was a homemaker, and also was employed at Wausau Insurance, Nationwide Insurance, and Liberty Mutual Insurance in Wausau for 35 years. She loved raising our two beautiful children, Deanna and Michael. She loved bowling, especially with Jamie and Terry Kickbusch, for many years.
Survivors include her husband, James; mother, Lorraine B. Grall (97 years old) of Antigo; sister, Judy Voss (Gary) of Sunnyvale, California; daughter Deanna Oertel (Chris) of Mosinee, and son, Michael (Sara) of LaCrosse; grandchildren, Britney, Kristyn (Ben), Cecilia (Anthony), Michala, Caleb, and Amber; step grandchildren, Nicole and Kyle Oertel; niece, Chelsea Baack (Dan) of San Jose, California; and sister-in-law, Shirley Teske (Dennis) of Antigo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin J. Grall, and brothers-in-law, Jerry Taggart and Tom Taggart.
There will be no services or visitation.
I will love and miss her every day.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020