Lisa Ann Krzmarcik
Wausau - Lisa Ann Krzmarcik, 59, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, and is resting easy with her beloved Jazz.
She was born May 13, 1961, in Merrill, daughter of Edward J. (US Army Capt. Ret.) and DeLoures Krzmarcik, an elementary school teacher. She grew up, attended school, and worked in Wausau. She and her partner, Pat Olson, had been together for 30 years.
Lisa was full of life, fun-loving, with a heart of gold to encompass the world. She had a great sense of humor and always tried to see the positive side of everything. Lisa was a straight-shooter and you always knew where you stood with her. She had a great love of animals and her household always included dogs, cats, and her aquarium.
Survivors in addition to Pat, include her sister Lynn (Gary) Kordus, brother Peter (Nancy) Krzmarcik, nieces Jenna (Michael) Hall, Nikki (Chad) Born, and Becky (Spencer Reidner) Krzmarcik; great nieces Avalon Hall, Oaklynn Reidner; great nephews Talus Hall, Rogan Reidner; step-nieces, Autumn and Makenzie Reidner; step-nephew Hunter Reidner, and her beloved Mocha. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, brother USMC Pfc. John E. Krzmarcik, brother Michael Krzmarcik, maternal grandmother Marie Kutella; dear friend Connie McEwen.
