Lloyd R. Grande
1938 - 2020
Lloyd R. Grande

Wausau - Lloyd Raymond Grande, 82, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on July 16, 1938 in Drummond, Wisconsin, to the late Einar and Cora (Olson) Grande. At a young age, the family moved to Wausau as a result of Einar finding a new job. Lloyd grew up and attended school in Wausau. Later in life he married Eileen Bluhm on August 31, 1957 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wausau.

Lloyd had a love of music and could play almost any instrument that he picked up. If he couldn't, he always had an interest in learning how to play it. He also had a voice that could harmonize with anyone. He liked to play guitar, organ, and piano. Lloyd was always remembered as the jokester and the guy everyone liked to be around. He enjoyed being around his family and especially his grandchildren, playing Yahtzee and other activities together. Earlier in life Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked to visit the casino from time to time. Lloyd worked for the Wausau School District as a custodian and worked for Wausau Metals.

Survivors include his children, Susan (Dan) Marquardt of Rib Falls, Melody Silva of Hawaii, Jeff (Lori Ann) Grande of Weston, and Lori Lynn Klatt of Spencer; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Verna) Grande of Drummond; brother-in-law, Gene Bluhm of Wausau; and sisters-in-law, Ivy Brunner of Merrill, Judy Grande of Massachusetts, and Dixie Grande of California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; parents, Einar and Cora Grande; brother, Raymond Grande; and sister-in-law, Judy Bluhm.

A private family celebration of life and service will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with Rev. Timothy Swanson officiating. Burial will be in Drummond, Wisconsin.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
