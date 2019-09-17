Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lloyd "Christy" Scheel


1928 - 2019
Lloyd "Christy" Scheel

Weston - Lloyd "Christy" Scheel, 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept 15, 2019, at Mount View Care Center, with his family by his side.

He was born on March 14, 1928 in Schofield, WI. He was the son of Henry and Evelyn (Ferge) Scheel. He married Doris (Lewitzke) on June 29, 1984.

Christy was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Korea from 1951 to 1953. After honorably serving his country, Christy came home and started a career in Law Enforcement. First serving with the Schofield P.D. from 1955 to 1962, he was then selected as the first Chief of Police to Weston's brand-new Police Department, serving the community from 1962 until his retirement in 1985. Outside of being a devoted husband and father, Christy enjoyed woodworking, antique engines, and gardening. Christy was a life-long member of Peace United Church of Christ, serving on their Council. He was involved in numerous local and state organizations, such as; Masonic Forest Lodge #130, Life Member of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Royal Arch Mason Chapter 51, Past Commander Burns Post 388 Wausau, Life member of Past Commanders Club VFW State of Wisconsin, along with many others.

Christy is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Monty (Renee) Scheel, Karen (Duane) Adamski, Steven (Christine) Meilahn, and Sarah Meilahn; grandchildren, Clint, Chloe, Annie, Derek (Jamie), and Calli; great-grandchildren, Eva, Owen and Anya. He is further survived by his sisters, Audrey Marquardt, and Iris (Bill) Meyer. Besides his parents, Christy was preceded in death by his siblings; Henry Jr. Scheel, Gerald Scheel, and Lois Reetz.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, 1530 Grand Ave, Schofield. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In Lieu of flowers, Donations in Christy's name can be directed to Peace United Church of Christ.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
