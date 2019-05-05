|
|
Lois A. "Lucy" Ugoretz
Wausau - Lois A. "Lucy" Ugoretz, 75, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born September 8, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Anna (Hondorf) Hoeft. On December 7, 1963 she married James Ugoretz at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Marathon. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2010.
For 35 years, Lois worked at Marathon Cheese until her retirement. Her hobbies were knitting, cross-stich, traveling and shopping. She had a knack for noticing small details, she was always ready with a big-hearted compliment that created new friendships and nurtured her long time relationship with friends and family. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed visiting with the elderly.
Survivors include two children, Troy (Tanya) Ugoretz, Shawano and Lisa Turzinski (Kurt Hagen), Wausau; five grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Jacobsmeier, David Allender, Kassi (James Detjens) Krahn, Faith Ugoretz and Kendra Ugoretz; great grandchildren, Makenna Jacobsmeier and Wyatt Detjens, sisters, Doris (Kenny) Schmidt and Susy Hoeft, brothers-in-law, William and Joan Ugoretz, Steven and Kathy Ugoretz, Jan and Kay Ugoretz, Thomas and Mary Ugoretz, David and Terry Ugoretz, Anthony and Gretchen Ugoretz, Andrew Ugoretz, sisters-in-law, Sonya and Allen Schulz, Sharon and Charlie Berg, Sandra and Mike Cronk, Mary and Jeff Thurber, Leah and Todd Kostuck and Judy Ugoretz, brother-in-law Mike Cyzan, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her sister Dawn Cyzan, brother-in-law, Robert Ugoretz and sister-in-law Ruth Kropidlowski.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at Stettin Christian Cemetery.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019