Lois B. Brundidge



Wausau - Lois B. Brundidge, 83, Weston, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



She was born May 11, 1937 to the late Lloyd and Emily (Crocker) Bierbrauer.



Lois graduated from Wausau High School, Class of 1955. During her years there she was highly active as a cheerleader and drum majorette. She went on to graduate with her nursing degree from Bellin College in Green Bay, WI. During her career she worked as a nurse manager at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, and later as the Medical Supervisor at Weyerhaeuser Co. in Marshfield for 26 years. Lois became an authority on asbestos control, often being called upon to speak before state and federal legislatures. She also served in multiple leadership roles with county health boards and non-profit organizations.



In her early years, Lois enjoyed fishing, boating, and swimming at the family cottage. She was even a certified scuba diver. In her more recent years, she could be found playing lively games of cribbage with family, reading the latest James Patterson novel, going out to lunch with "her girls", and volunteering for and attending Special Olympics events with her daughter Kathy.



Lois is survived by her brother, David (Kris) Bierbrauer of Harshaw; her children, Michael Brundidge of Antigo, Mark (Linda) Brundidge of Round Lake, IL, and Kathy Brundidge of Weston; five grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Alex; one great-grandson, Lucas; and two loving dogs, Henry and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Yach.



Per Lois' wishes there will be no funeral service, but the family will be holding a small celebration of life at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store