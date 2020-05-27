|
|
Lois Koehler
Wausau - Lois Joyce (Luedtke) Koehler, 85 of Wausau, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on February 26, 1935 in the Town of Texas to the late Bruno and Olga (Borth) Luedtke. On February 27, 1954 she married Eugene Koehler at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. She graduated from Wausau High School and worked at St. Mary's Hospital as well as the Salvation Army. Lois and Eugene were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau, where Lois was very active in many activities.
Lois enjoyed word puzzles, gardening, sewing and spending time at their cottage in Tomahawk. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Eugene; her two daughters, Barb (Rick) Krautkramer of Marathon, and Jane (Ross) Kroening of Wausau; daughter-in-law, Kathy Koehler of Wausau; two sisters, Beverly Luedtke, Shirley (Ed) Schwede, and one brother, Lloyd (Lou) Luedtke; 6 grandchildren, Eric (Megan) Koehler, Emily (Evan) Thomas, Scott (Renee) Krautkramer, Jason Krautkramer, Lisa (Brett Koeller) Krautkramer, and Sara (Eric) Edwardson; four great-granddaughters, Grace and Alice Edwardson, and Charlotte and Penelope Thomas; brothers-in-law, Daniel (JoAnn), August (Sandy), Bertram (Gail), and Elmer (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Joyce Woller, Margie (Charles) Schwede, and Carol Wasmundt; many godchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son David; one brother, Donald Luedtke; her sister, Doris Schwede; nephew, Jeff Luedtke; and in-laws, Mary Ann Luedtke, Elgard Woller, Gilbert and Eunice Koehler, Virgil Koehler, Tom Wasmundt, and Donald and Nancy Hussong.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sylvan Crossings and the staff and doctors of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the wonderful care provided to Lois.
A public graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Rev. Kemp Jones of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate. Because we care about family and friends, social distancing will be observed, and face masks are highly encouraged at the cemetery.
Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020