Lois Mumford
Wausau - Lois Mumford, 85, of Wausau left this world into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020.
She was born on September 18, 1934 in her grandparents farmhouse in the town of Hamburg to the late Willie and Stella (Treu) Raduenzel. As a small child, Lois and her family moved to Wausau. They attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where Lois and her sisters also attended grade school. Lois graduated from Wausau High School in 1951. After high school she was employed by Marathon Electric, Prange-Way and the Family Resource Center. She enjoyed her time at all these places and made many long lasting friends along the way. Lois was a faithful member of Saint Stephens her entire life and missed church deeply when she was unable to attend due to failing health. Lois was a devoted Christian, mother and friend. Her door was open to anyone that needed a listening ear or a place to stay. She will be greatly missed.
Lois is survived by her sons, Kim of Fairmount City, PA, Todd of Wausau, Brett (Alex) of Wausau, grandson, Cory of Smicksburg, PA, great grandchildren, Paisley and Piper, brother-in law, Richard Miller, niece Terry Strodthoff and nephews, Mark and Seth Wiskow and Perry, Rick and Bobbie Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Phyllis Miller and Janis Wiskow, grandson, Zachary Mumford, husband, Gilbert Mumford and brother-in-law Ralph Wiskow.
Private family services will be held at the Helke Funeral Home with Reverend Jennifer Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at 706 Knox St., Wausau, 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020