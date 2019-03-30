|
Loretta A. Falkowski
Wausau - Loretta A. Falkowski, 87, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sylvan Crossing.
She was born February 17, 1932 in Hatley to the late Bernard and Frances (Dombeck) Baranowski. On February 19, 1952 she married her husband of 67 years, Paul Falkowski at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.
Loretta was a homemaker who also worked hard helping with Paul's homebuilding business, supervising, assisting with painting, varnishing and staining. Among her favorite pastimes, Loretta enjoyed trout fishing, playing Bingo at the casino, traveling, above all she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Paul, her two daughters Julie Lang, Las Vegas, Gail (Bryon Buhse) Harder, Wausau; her grandchildren Michael (Christy) Harder, Heather (Mike) Lang Cassera, Paul Lang; great-grandchildren Audrey and Caitlin Harder; and her sisters Margie Goytowski, Norma Grey and Joyce Baranowski.
Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by two daughters, Paulette and Chrystal and 11 brothers and sisters.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Florian Parish, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019